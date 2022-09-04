Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,516 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.9 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.28.

COST traded down $10.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $519.11. 1,901,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,001. The company has a market cap of $229.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.