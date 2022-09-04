Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) PT Lowered to €45.00

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COVTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Covestro from €62.00 ($63.27) to €58.50 ($59.69) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Covestro from €53.00 ($54.08) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Covestro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Covestro from €56.00 ($57.14) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Covestro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Shares of COVTY opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. Covestro has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

