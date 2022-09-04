Cowen Lowers HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $30.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.41. HP has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HP will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $876,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,750. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 175.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

