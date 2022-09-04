Cowen Lowers Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued an initiates rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Semtech to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Semtech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Semtech to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

