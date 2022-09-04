CPUcoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.49 Million (CPU)

CPUcoin (CPU) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. CPUcoin has a market capitalization of $20.49 million and approximately $116,728.00 worth of CPUcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPUcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CPUcoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00837526 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015544 BTC.
CPUcoin Coin Profile
CPUcoin’s official Twitter account is @CPUcoin.
