Creditcoin (CTC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.96 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001719 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $70.73 million and $3.96 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,844.26 or 0.99978986 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00064854 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001293 BTC.
- Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00024615 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004959 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC.
Creditcoin Profile
CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
