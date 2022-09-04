Critical Comparison: Mativ (NYSE:MATV) versus Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)

Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) and Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.6% of Mativ shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Mativ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nine Dragons Paper and Mativ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Dragons Paper 0 0 0 0 N/A Mativ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Nine Dragons Paper pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Mativ pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Mativ pays out 64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Nine Dragons Paper and Mativ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Dragons Paper N/A N/A N/A Mativ 4.91% 13.90% 3.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nine Dragons Paper and Mativ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Dragons Paper $9.30 billion N/A $1.07 billion N/A N/A Mativ $1.44 billion 0.52 $88.90 million $2.47 9.77

Nine Dragons Paper has higher revenue and earnings than Mativ.

Volatility and Risk

Nine Dragons Paper has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mativ has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mativ beats Nine Dragons Paper on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards. It also provides recycled printing and writing paper, such as uncoated wood-free paper and office paper; capacitor tissue paper; low and high voltage, ultra-high-voltage transformer coil winding, and heat-resistant insulating paper; and recycled and kraft pulp products. It also distributes its products in Vietnam, Malaysia, and the United States. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China. Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of Best Result Holdings Limited.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets. The Engineered Papers segment provides low ignition propensity cigarette papers that are designed to self-extinguish when not actively being smoked; reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products use in machine-made cigars; alkaline battery separator papers; and commodity paper grades for printing and writing, flooring laminates, and food service packaging. It also offers Botani, a hemp and botanical solution, which includes hemp wraps, fillers, and rolling/pre-roll papers for the natural fibers industry. The company was formerly known as Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. and changed its name to Mativ Holdings, Inc. in July 2022. Mativ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

