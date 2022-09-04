CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €80.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 4.2 %

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €53.20 ($54.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €48.18 ($49.16) and a 52 week high of €72.68 ($74.16). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €53.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.