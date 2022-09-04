CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.47-$2.51 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CUBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.83.
CubeSmart Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 543,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,901. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.
CubeSmart Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 59.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
Featured Articles
