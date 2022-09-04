CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.47-$2.51 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.83.

CubeSmart Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 543,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,901. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 59.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

