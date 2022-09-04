CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,926,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.47. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.25.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.32%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.