Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DDOG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Datadog to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.48.

Datadog Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $96.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,703.70 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 1 year low of $81.12 and a 1 year high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $319,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $35,381.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $319,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,447 shares of company stock worth $10,195,839. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $545,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Datadog by 5.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 409.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 24,731 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,422,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,520,000 after acquiring an additional 91,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 172,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 108,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

