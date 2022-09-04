DDKoin (DDK) Market Cap Reaches $89,774.80

DDKoin (DDK) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. DDKoin has a market cap of $89,774.80 and approximately $11.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DDKoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000319 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007673 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009280 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005326 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004833 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial.

DDKoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

