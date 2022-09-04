Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,980 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 211,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.03.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.53.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

