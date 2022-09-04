Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Raised by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 111.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,615 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,680 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises about 2.3% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,099,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,715,258. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.53.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.