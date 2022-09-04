Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $264,403.13 and approximately $378.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00213192 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000273 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.