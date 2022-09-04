DINGO TOKEN (DINGO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,148.00

DINGO TOKEN (DINGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. DINGO TOKEN has a market cap of $230,872.10 and approximately $1,148.00 worth of DINGO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DINGO TOKEN has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One DINGO TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002517 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833989 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015565 BTC.
DINGO TOKEN Profile
DINGO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @dingotoken.
DINGO TOKEN Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for DINGO TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DINGO TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.