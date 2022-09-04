Dogey-Inu (DINU) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Dogey-Inu (DINU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, Dogey-Inu has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Dogey-Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogey-Inu has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $231.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dogey-Inu alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00031366 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00041252 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00082859 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Dogey-Inu Profile

Dogey-Inu (DINU) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2022. Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 948,655,309,131,159 coins and its circulating supply is 427,556,853,276,338 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu. Dogey-Inu’s official website is dogeyinu.com.

Buying and Selling Dogey-Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogey-Inu is a community-driven experiment in the DeFi space.Telegram | Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogey-Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogey-Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogey-Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogey-Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.