DOGGY Hits Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, DOGGY has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One DOGGY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGGY has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $120,908.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00784801 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002421 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00834586 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015553 BTC.
About DOGGY
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,124,310 coins.
DOGGY Coin Trading
