Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1,832.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,357 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

D stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on D shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

