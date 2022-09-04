DomRaider (DRT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00

DomRaider (DRT) traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One DomRaider coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DomRaider has a total market capitalization of $310,871.85 and $4.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DomRaider has traded up 95% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DomRaider Profile

DomRaider (CRYPTO:DRT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DomRaider Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

