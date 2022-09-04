Drip Network (DRIP) Tops One Day Volume of $54,265.00

Drip Network (DRIP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Drip Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.22 or 0.00036251 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Drip Network has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Drip Network has a market cap of $721,797.88 and approximately $54,265.00 worth of Drip Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00831334 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015519 BTC.
Drip Network Coin Profile
Drip Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Drip Network’s official Twitter account is @DRIPcommunity.
Drip Network Coin Trading
