Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.56.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DCT shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.
Duck Creek Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ DCT opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.38, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.37.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Eva F. Harris purchased 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Duck Creek Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 24.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
