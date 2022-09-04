Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DCT shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.38, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.37.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eva F. Harris purchased 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 24.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

