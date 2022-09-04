Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $63.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

