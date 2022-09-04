Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESTE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ESTE opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.10. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat bought 20,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat acquired 20,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 22,891 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,309,000 after buying an additional 99,407 shares in the last quarter.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

