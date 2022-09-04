Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.21.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after acquiring an additional 394,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,875,000 after acquiring an additional 138,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,762,000 after acquiring an additional 63,695 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,365 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,695,000 after acquiring an additional 179,730 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.76. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

