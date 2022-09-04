Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EVN opened at $10.86 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 247,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 19,805 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

