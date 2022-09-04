Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 306,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,325 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $54,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,516,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,507,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 792.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 596,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,356,000 after buying an additional 529,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ECL traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $161.64. The stock had a trading volume of 892,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Argus cut their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.12.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

