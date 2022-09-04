ECOSC Price Up 0% Over Last Week (ECU)

ECOSC (ECU) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. ECOSC has a market capitalization of $1,722.64 and $3.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECOSC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ECOSC has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,875.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00132239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036021 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022140 BTC.

ECOSC Coin Profile

ECOSC (ECU) is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. The official message board for ECOSC is medium.com/@ecosc. ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ECOSC is www.ecosc.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

