Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESTC. Citigroup boosted their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $81.74 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Elastic by 33.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter valued at $289,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 187.9% during the first quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.