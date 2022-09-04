Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Embraer from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Embraer has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,019.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

