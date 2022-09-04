Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Embraer from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.
Embraer Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Embraer has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,019.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Embraer Company Profile
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.
