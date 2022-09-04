EmiSwap Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (ESW)

EmiSwap (ESW) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, EmiSwap has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. EmiSwap has a market capitalization of $105,934.95 and $50,344.00 worth of EmiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EmiSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EmiSwap Profile

EmiSwap is a coin. EmiSwap’s total supply is 42,946,445 coins. EmiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sharemeall.

Buying and Selling EmiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “eSwitch® aims to be the cryptocurrency of a new system of exchange and sharing of goods and services in which humans and these universal values will be the center. ShareMeAll Marketplace and eSwitch® (ESW) tokens are an alternative community project for the exchange and sharing not only of skills, but also of objects, all or part of their home, their car, ect. eSwitch® (ESW) is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

