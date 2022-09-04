Enigma Reaches Market Cap of $152,292.99 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $152,292.99 and approximately $79,175.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00031521 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00082690 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00040418 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.Telegram | DiscordWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.