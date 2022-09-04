Entrust Global Partners L L C Invests $3.84 Million in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,105,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,000. Grab comprises 1.3% of Entrust Global Partners L L C’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth $41,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRAB. China Renaissance began coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KGI Securities began coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Shares of GRAB opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.41. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

