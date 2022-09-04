ERC20 (ERC20) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27.00

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $18.30 million and $27.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,767.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004457 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005171 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036368 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132416 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022260 BTC.
ERC20 Coin Profile
ERC20 is a coin. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 coins. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/ERC20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is belance.io. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ERC20 Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.