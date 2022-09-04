Ergo (ERG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.15 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.13 or 0.00020839 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $132.24 million and approximately $10.15 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,823.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.76 or 0.07858344 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00026028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00162305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00300212 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00783415 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.68 or 0.00593639 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001160 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

