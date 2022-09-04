Essentia Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (ESS)

Essentia (ESS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Essentia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Essentia has a total market cap of $566,317.66 and approximately $16,873.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,803.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00034746 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022219 BTC.

Essentia Coin Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,428,668,414 coins. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Essentia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars.

