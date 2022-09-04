Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.39-$7.54 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $318.65.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.61. The firm has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,168 shares of company stock worth $8,686,264 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.