Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EVBN opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.98. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.79 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

