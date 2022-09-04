Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Holdings Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $238,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RE traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.01. The stock had a trading volume of 167,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,639. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $248.63 and a 1-year high of $308.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.63 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

