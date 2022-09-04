Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 871 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. City State Bank purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AON by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in AON by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AON opened at $278.34 on Friday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.70.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

