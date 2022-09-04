Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $733,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,183,000 after purchasing an additional 138,479 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66,024 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,552,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,892,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 205.3% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 42,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT opened at $109.95 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.25.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.