Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 26,509 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 149.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,509 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 371.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.