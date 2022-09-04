Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,079 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 214,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,052,000 after buying an additional 17,460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 233,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,251,000 after buying an additional 47,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.07.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

