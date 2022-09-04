Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $32.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.14. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

