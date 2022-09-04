Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.20.

Insider Activity

CME Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $194.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. CME Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

