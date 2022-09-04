Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,467 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TX. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Ternium by 33.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ternium by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 17.2% in the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Trading Up 0.5 %

Ternium stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ternium Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.