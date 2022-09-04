F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $211.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.38.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $988,147. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of F5

F5 Stock Up 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of F5 by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of F5 by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 718,279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,216 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $156.11 on Friday. F5 has a 12-month low of $142.43 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.63.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that F5 will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

