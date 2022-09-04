F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $211.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIVGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.38.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $988,147. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of F5 by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of F5 by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 718,279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,216 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $156.11 on Friday. F5 has a 12-month low of $142.43 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.63.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that F5 will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

