Factom Hits Market Cap of $3.31 Million (FCT)

Factom (FCT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Factom coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001603 BTC on popular exchanges. Factom has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $125.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Factom has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.70 or 0.00791361 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002452 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00836029 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015605 BTC.
Factom Coin Profile
Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,415,850 coins. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org.
Factom Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
