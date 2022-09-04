Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Raymond James

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $100.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $92.02 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.70%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,464,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,071,000 after buying an additional 647,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after buying an additional 372,411 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $983,225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,185,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

