FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,317 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of FedEx worth $56,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $2,490,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 35.1% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 12,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 13.8% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,903 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 11.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 508,994 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $105,852,000 after purchasing an additional 50,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 10.7% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $208.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $268.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

